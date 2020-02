The GOP adds three new candidates to the list of those who are running for the State Legislature in 2020.

Nathan Block joins the District 6 House Primary. Dr. Noel Chicoine is running in the primary in D24 House, also has an article in the Pierre paper today.

And Melanie Torno who announced last evening is currently unchallenged for the District 33 House seat being vacated by David Johnson, who is running for the State Senate.

Keep watching!