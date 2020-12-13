New Medicaid Expansion Constitutional Amendment proposed for South Dakota by state’s medical community

As you might have read this past week, a Constitutional Amendment for Medicaid Expansion has been submitted to the South Dakota Legislative Research Council for review in preparation of further moving forward in the ballot measure process:

2022 Proposed Constitutional Amendment Medicaid Expansion by Pat Powers on Scribd

Unlike a prior measure approved for circulation coming from Democrat political activists and ballot measure profiteers Drey Samuelson and Rick Weiland, this measure appears to be moving forward from the South Dakota health care community, as led by Tim Rave, CEO of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO). Rave is a former Republican Senate Majority Leader, and former Chair of the South Dakota Republican Party.

According to KELO Radio:

The group, which includes the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, AARP South Dakota, Avera Health, Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas, Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, Monument Health, Sanford Health, South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, South Dakota Farmers Union, South Dakota Medical Association and South Dakota Nurses Association, recently formed a ballot committee called South Dakotans Decide Healthcare. The group has already submitted ballot language to the Attorney General for review. and… “Our members are very committed to ensuring every South Dakotan has access to affordable healthcare, and that includes expanding Medicaid,” said Tim Rave, President and CEO of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations. “This initiative will deliver healthcare to hardworking South Dakotans, keep rural hospitals open, and boost our economy.”

Read it all here.

