New SD Dem Party vice-chair Randy Seiler disavows party beliefs, says just ran as Independent?

Interesting item in the election for South Dakota Democrat party officers that I came across this AM

The new vice chair for the Democrat party, Randy Seiler, promised in his campaign speech that he would not promise to believe in ideals of the Democrat Party, as he considered his recent unsuccessful bid to be Attorney General as not a campaign as a Democrat nominee.. but actually as an independent campaign.

From Cory Heidelberger on Twitter, who was apparently live tweeting this yesterday:

So, the new Dem chair Paula Hawks campaigns by pretending to be other than Democrat, and in his speech to be VC, the new vice chair claims he ran ‘independent campaign’ for AG just short months ago.

Is the Democrat party’s new slogan going to be “Not the Democrats?”

Like this: Like Loading...