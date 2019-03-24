New SD Dem Party vice-chair Randy Seiler disavows party beliefs, says just ran as Independent?

Interesting item in the election for South Dakota Democrat party officers that I came across this AM
The new vice chair for the Democrat party, Randy Seiler, promised in his campaign speech that he would not promise to believe in ideals of the Democrat Party, as he considered his recent unsuccessful bid to be Attorney General as not a campaign as a Democrat nominee.. but actually as an independent campaign.
From Cory Heidelberger on Twitter, who was apparently live tweeting this yesterday:
So, the new Dem chair Paula Hawks campaigns by pretending to be other than Democrat, and in his speech to be VC, the new vice chair claims he ran ‘independent campaign’ for AG just short months ago.
Is the Democrat party’s new slogan going to be “Not the Democrats?”
i was surprised seiler didn’t fare better in the final vote against ravnsborg, but in light of the stubborn unapologetic us-too national activism of the sddp brain trust, it shouldn’t have been a surprise. seiler’s outcome is a perfect illustration of why serious and credible people who could be great and effective democratic office holders just don’t bother to get involved. whether it’s hawks or someone else, the state’s democrats won’t see success until they learn how to drill back toward the center and learn how to own part of it again.
Sielers is a left wing liberal, as I recall he sponsored a drag queen competition right off the bat. He proved he was an out of touch bureacrat with a huge ego that came across in the debate. No one likes Randy, he is a crybaby liberal who acted like he was owed something. Ravnsborg has done a good job these first months, kept the good attorneys in his office, and brought in some new blood that by all reports is working out very well. Good bye Randy, go enjoy your retirement and take your ego along.
Imagine…all the action surrounding the discussion of doing away with presumptive probation and industrial hemp under Ravnsborg and, in an alternate universe you replace it with a legislative session preoccupied with making meth a misdemeanor and legalizing marijuana!
Given what today’s DNC proclaims – radical nonsense that would’ve shocked & dismayed liberals 15 years ago – I don’t blame Seiler for refusing to swallow it. I voted for Jason, but I never thought Randy a fool.
Interesting that Jackley let the hunting pictures of he and Randy out right before the election, hope they’re enjoying each others company.
Randy never struck me as much of anything other than a guy looking to collect another retirement. He had no ideas and no common sense.