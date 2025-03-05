New SDGOP Chair was busy on Monday, testifying in committee that he’s there as Chair of SDGOP. Without being a registered lobbyist

Referring back to my earlier post on SDGOP Chair Jim Eschenbaum testifying in committee opposing a change in law to allow the Governor to pick his running mate, where he listed himself on the roster, and announced his testimony specifically as Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Well, it’s not the only time he did that.

Eschenbaum ALSO testified in Senate State Affairs Committee that day on House Bill 1052. And once again, listed himself on the roster as Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party.

“… I apologize for my first appearance here as chairman of the South Dakota GOP. I thank you for your service to the State of South Dakota. There is one reason only that I am now chairman of the South Dakota GOP. One reason only, and it is this topic. You all know I served the South Dakota Property Rights and Local Control Alliance as chairman. One reason only that I am chairman of the South Dakota GOP. It is this topic. Please give the people the protection that they have asked for…”

Is it just me, or do you also get the impression that he’s testifying as the chairman of the South Dakota GOP?

If that’s the case, where is his lobbyist badge when he’s testifying as such? Because according to the Secretary of State, he certainly isn’t registered as a lobbyist for the Republican Party. Despite the provisions of 2-12.

Rules must only apply to the rest of us.