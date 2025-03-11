New Student Regent Griffin Peterson confirmed in Senate Ed hearing this morning

A former Intern for State Rep. Will Mortensen is winding his way through the process to be confirmed as South Dakota’s next Student Regent, succeeding Student Regent Brock Brown who is currently attending USD Law School.

In addition to being a legislative Intern, Onida native Griffin has interned for Senator Mike Rounds, and currently attends USD where he is an Undergraduate Admissions Ambassador.

(Miles Beacom also had his hearing to join the board of Regents this AM, and he very deservedly receives plenty of accolades already).