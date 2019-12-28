New to the collection – Republican Slate Card for the 1890 South Dakota General Election

This is hot out of my mailbox, and is now possibly the third oldest piece of South Dakota specific memorabilia I own (after my 1892 Harrison Morton Ribbon from Deadwood, Dakota, and my 1889 Sioux Falls Constitutional Convention delegate ribbon).

This is a slate piece for Republicans for the 1890 South Dakota Election:

It’s a really unique piece as it notes among certain ballot issues that in the election, the question was submitted to voters over “male” being stricken from Section One of Article Seven of the South Dakota Constitution. According to USD, the 1890 Election was the second effort for Suffrage in South Dakota:

1890: After South Dakota joined the union on November 2, 1889, South Dakota women– including Marietta Bones, Jane Rooker Breeden, and Emma Smith DeVoe, who helped to found the South Dakota Equal Suffrage Association (SDESA) – pursued and enfranchisement amendment for the 1890 election. The pursuit was unsuccessful.

Read that here.

While it didn’t take a position on Suffrage, it DID encourage people to vote for Pierre as the permanent seat of government after it’s original selection as the temporary Capital. This was the first of two elections to settle the matter.

(I have got to break down and get some of this stuff framed)