New Trump Commercial: Great American Comeback September 8, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns From the President's campaign:
9 thoughts on “New Trump Commercial: Great American Comeback”
Good ad and factual; Joe Biteme would shut things down to further dependence on government like the good little commie he is.
Biden is part of the capitalist establishment.
That’s funny; he is saying if he is elected he will have the most progressive (meaning socialist and anti-American) agenda of any president.
Gross
In which Donald Trump vows to save America from Donald Trump’s America.
The satire writes itself.
Wow! Great ad. Maybe Trump would be polling better if he had starting running this type of messaging back in May. Putting out a big ad campaign back at the end of May, right around the long “Suckers and Losers” holiday weekend and keeping the pressure up right through the 4th of “Wah Wah, I Want Fireworks” and keeping it up into the start of the fall “Uh Oh, Another Trump Administration Official is Going to be Needing a Pardon Soon” season…
So you support Biden and his conversion of America to a socialist country? Gotcha.
That’s right. You got me. How could I have forgotten the horrors of the Obama-Biden years. I remember crying in January of 2017 when my guns were finally returned to me after they had been confiscated by the Secret 2nd Amendment police for the previous 8 years. Not to mention the joy I felt at having my family’s farm restored to private ownership after Obama seized all private capital to be administered by the government. Never again! Oh wait! Of course none of that ever happened. Joe Biden is as much of a socialist as Ronald Reagan. Give me a break.
Joe Biden is actually Bernie Sanders in drag/disguise. The dems realized Sanders couldn’t win so they decided to get his policies in via a trojan horse/Biden. Many people still think Biden is a nice guy and a moderate, so will vote for him. But Biden’s mental acuity has deteriorated so that Harris would soon step up to the presidency, and she is more radical than even Sanders. Of course, telling this to die hard Trump haters is useless.