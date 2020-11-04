Newcomer to politics destroys retired radio host in D25 Senate Race

Partial results are in for D25 Senate (awaiting absentees).

And political newcomer Marsha Symens appears to have taken retired radio host and carpetbagger to D25, Rick Knobe, to the woodshed and given him a thrashing like he’s never had before:

MARSHA SYMENS (R) 5,575

SETH WILLIAM VAN’T HOF (I) 702

RICK W KNOBE (I) 2,143

With a commanding lead of over 3400 votes, I think we can call this race over, and declare that Symens has won, while Knobe has just fizzled out.