Newsmax: Thune an Early Political All-Star, “a cat herder of the highest order.”

Newsmax has high praises for South Dakota Senator and Senate Majority Leader John Thune for his performance since taking his new position as the “cat herder” of the US Senate:

Rookie Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., might be the unsung hero of the early Trump administration. Moving the Senate with unaccustomed speed and keeping his often disparate Republican caucus largely united should earn acclaim throughout the Republican Party for his leadership ability.

At this writing, the Senate has confirmed 19 Trump Cabinet and sub-Cabinet nominations and, through a cumulative 1,197 Republican confirmation votes. In only seven of these 1,197 instances did a Republican fail to support the appointees.

and..

Leader Thune also moved quickly and skillfully to pass a 62-page budget resolution, setting the stage for enactment of the president’s energy, border, and defense priorities. And he did so ahead of the House bill, of which Trump favorably proclaimed as “a big, beautiful bill.”

and..

An earlier Senate majority leader, Howard Baker, believed that “being leader of the Senate was like herding cats. It is trying to make 99 independent souls act in concert under rules that encourage polite anarchy and embolden people who find majority rule a dubious proposition at best.”

Thune has, in two short months, demonstrated he is a cat herder of the highest order.