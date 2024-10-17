Next weekend’s USD/SDSU football tickets are hot items.. $150-$350 on the secondary market!

My wife is home next weekend for my birthday, and we were talking about hitting the USD/SDSU football game. Of course it’s sold out, so I went to the aftermarket to check what might be available.

Good gosh. It’s not quite as bad as Taylor Swift, but that game is popular-concert expensive when $25 tickets are going that high:

When $310 is an “ok deal,” I think I might have to fire up ESPN at home instead. (Go Jacks!)