Next weekend’s USD/SDSU football tickets are hot items.. $150-$350 on the secondary market!

My wife is home next weekend for my birthday, and we were talking about hitting the USD/SDSU football game. Of course it’s sold out, so I went to the aftermarket to check what might be available.
Good gosh. It’s not quite as bad as Taylor Swift, but that game is popular-concert expensive when $25 tickets are going that high:
When $310 is an “ok deal,” I think I might have to fire up ESPN at home instead. (Go Jacks!)
Both great teams this year!
Go Yotes….don’t know anybody willing to put out 300 bucks for a ticket but I’m sure they exist…might be worth 300 bucks to get a stool at the bar at Jim’s Tap just to watch the crowd.