Nice shout out for Dusty for Congress Deputy Finance Director Hayley Halverson as one of Sioux Falls Business’ 30 under 30

Hey – I know her! And if you circulate in Republican political circles, you should too. Hayley Halverson, the third generation of the Halverson family involved in politics just received a nice recognition as one of Sioux Falls Business’ 30 under 30:

In her own words: “When I moved to Sioux Falls as a practical next step after college, my goal was to make my life better. Once I got involved in the Sioux Falls community, I realized what a special place this is, and my perspective shifted. Now, my goal is to make Sioux Falls and South Dakota as a whole, a better place in whatever capacity I am able. I’m blessed to be able to do work that brings me closer to that goal everyday.” From the nominator: “Hayley Halverson is a dedicated public servant for South Dakota. Hayley’s commitment to voter education and her professional approach have made a significant impact on the Sioux Falls community. Beyond her political work, Hayley is a founding member of Startup Sioux Falls and an active member of Central Church, where she volunteers with youth every Wednesday and participates in Bible study. She prioritizes community education by volunteering with Junior Achievement in the Sioux Falls School District. Staying informed and engaged in the Sioux Falls community is also a priority for Hayley. She is an active member of the Young Professionals Network, and her involvement inspired my own participation. Overall, Hayley prioritizes her community, her relationships with friends and family, and her faith. Given Hayley’s experience, priorities and current connections, I foresee her becoming a public leader in Sioux Falls, potentially as a politician, and even serving in Pierre as a state representative, senator or governor.

Read the entire story here.

Hayley’s grandfather was Senator Harold Halverson, who served 26 years in the South Dakota Legislature, with a number of them as President Pro Tempore of the Senate. Her dad, Representative Jim Halverson is in his first year of service in the South Dakota House of Representatives, after Jim and Hayley and their team pushed hard in his campaign for District 21 House this last year to get Jim elected. It was amazing how many people pitched in for them to make it a reality. Hayley was active in College Republicans, and roomed with my daughter for a while, which is testament to her patience for messy people (I kid, I kid). Before she was with Team Dusty, after graduating from SDSU she was also in the insurance industry.

Just an all around good person. We need more people like her in politics. Congratulations Hayley!