Nice shout out, KELOland.. (that was sarcasm)

So at 8pm March 11, KELOland files a story about the rhetoric around HB 1239, the Lock-up Librarians Bill:

Legislation at the South Dakota state Capitol in Pierre is providing an example of how quickly the tone of a political conversation can turn intense in 2025. and.. "If a librarian rented this out to my son or daughter, you'd be lucky if you got hauled out of there in handcuffs," Ismay said on Feb. 19. and.. "If somebody had knowingly given that to my children when they were little, I'm, I'd want them strung up from the nearest tree," Howard said Monday.

I wonder where they got the idea for that story. I would guess it was my post on that very topic at 8:30 that morning:

First off, when this bill was first discussed on the House side in Committee debate, White History Month’s Rep. Travis Ismay:

Rep. Travis Ismay, R-Newell, suggested an arrest might be insufficient punishment.

“If a librarian rented this out to my son or daughter, you’d be lucky if you got hauled out of there in handcuffs,” Ismay said.

Those aren’t the words of a stable person.

And yesterday, we had the utterly awful (and now Senator) Taffy Howard actually call for librarians to be killed by hanging:

If somebody had knowingly given that to my children when they were little, I’d want them strung up from the nearest tree.

– Taffy Howard

They are calling for violence against Librarians because they don’t like words? (Literally.) Who does that?

Especially considering they hadn’t touched the topic before when Ismay said it, and they hadn’t connected the dots about Taffy adding her own violent rhetoric until I posted on it.

Didn’t they just get called out by Jon Ellis at the Dakota Scout for a lack of professional courtesy?

