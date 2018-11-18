Nick “Man-bun” Weiland ready to abandon the SDDP, or party needs to “change all the old D’s”

Democrat Nick “Man-bun” Weiland, who first ran for Sioux Falls Mayor before deciding to be schooled by Christine Erickson in last years’ Sioux Falls City Council race instead, is on Facebook today talking about how the Democrat Party on South Dakota is in decline, and how he’s ready to abandon the South Dakota Democrat Party unless they can “change all the old d’s:”
In the run up to 2020, do you think Democrats are going to find success by embracing a push to throw out all the old d’s, such as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez does?
Or are they going to have to continue to seek success by pretending to be conservative, as Billie Sutton did?
Never mind that he wasn’t born yet when McGovern left office. I’m sure Daschle, Johnson, Herseth (‘s, daughter and father) et. al are sobbing in their beers that young Nick has thrown them under bus for not being Democrat enough. Not to mention that place he co-owns was paid for by bucks daddy made in a hugely lucrative beltway-bandit job arranged by said not-dem-enough Daschle.
Ocasión Cortez would be lucky to get a few hundred votes in SD. And he should realize that the candidates she campaigned for lost. She is nothing but a young, inexperienced, not too bright, angry, loud mouth, and it will be fun to watch Pelosi put her in her place.
According to Ocasio-Cortez the three branches of government are actually chambers and they include: “the presidency, the Senate, and the House.”
Not too bright? No, she is stupid, but what does that say about her teachers and the BU professors teaching economics? They must be so proud of her.
It is good to mock man-bunners. grudznick, when he had long flowing hair, let it be free. Do not wear a man-bun, as it does ensure you will lose your elections if you are a libbie and it will get it cut off with your short tie if you are a conservative.
No man buns.
I dont know this guy, so maybe someone can clarify this for me, but he mentions embracing the beliefs of young Ds from the 70s… but wants to throw out all the old Ds???? Arent the “old Ds” NOW the YOUNG Ds of the 70s???? *NEWSFLASH* The old Ds of the 70s believed in social equality, not the socialism and overtly authoritarian social justice the ‘new’ Ds believe in now. Google: John F Kennedy. This like saying we need to get rid of the old farmers and ranchers of the 40s and go back to our way of horse drawn plows and handpicking soybeans.
I saw a headline where Sebastian Gorka said JFK could not win as a Democrat today. I had heard other people say this as well. JFK believed in fighting communism. Under him, our taxes were significantly cut. I also do not recall JFK ever attacking a group of people for just expressing their opinion, even if it disagreed with his.
Delusional
Sutton built the road map. Pro-life, low tax, pro gun, South Dakota Dem with an independent streak and a great personal story. He would have won if he wouldn’t have praised Bernie or endorsed Hillary. National politics don’t do any young Dems favors. Stay away.
Less that 12,000 votes.
Herseth was once a pro-choice, fiscally responsible blue dog but when she stopped complaining about Bush’s spending and started voting for Pelosi, stimulus Bills, her independent voice etc she lost voters.
Nick’s dad is a talented and important guy behind the scenes for the SDDP. Nick is not.
Reject the national party.
Rick is a washed up has been. Nick is following nicely in his steps. They took forever to put that Sutton sign in there yard and didn’t care for Herseth either. They have no idea what it takes for a dem to win in this state but I hope the dems keep following that house of dependency. He drives around with that Bernie sticker. They have a very small liberal following that has little impact in politics.
“this far to (wrong spelling, Nickie) often harsh world”. Sounds like a typical whiny millennial. Go cry to your Socialist daddy, little Nickie. If you want so much government because of the big ‘ole bad world, move to California-we won’t miss you. Oh, and take daddy with you-we won’t miss him either.
Ouch but agree. If the previous reply implies Rick isn’t national party, I’m not sure you know him too well…
I think this is just the guy to lead the SDDP. Where do I send a letter of recommendation? Oacoma phone booth?
Were you not in a vodka-induced stupor, Herr Jones you’d have learned from that post a tribal member is considering a run for a seat at the Democratic table.
I am less than 25% German, a heritage of which my family doesn’t celebrate as we were refugees from there because of our religion. I don’t drink vodka or drink much at all- maybe three beers a week. And, let make myself more clear: I think Nick is the absolute best choice to head the SDDP. When one uses the term “best,” it means better than anyone else so the person you are referring is in my mind not as good a choice, whatever his/her merits.
Billy Sutton would be the best choice. He is a true Democrat. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnbryM8Q2Dc
Sutton’s a true Democrat running on the Republican’s platform.
Tara
You completely lost it there. He ran as a republican. It’s why the Weilands were so angry and remain so.
Wrong, he is actually a true Democrat running on the classic Democrat platform. Who really follows a party platform 100% anyway?
Sutton voted for Hillary but preferred Sanders, his own words. I don’t think that is either Republican or classic Democrat…that is true progressive.
Yes, I agree. However, in an attempt to get elected BS ran on the Republican platform. What did someone say… he hoodwinked many people. Imagine how upsetting it was for Democrats, voting for a candidate who claimed to represent their party’s policies, but in reality only had a slim chance at winning because he supported and pushed Republican values.
Absolutely correct. Tara is way off this time.