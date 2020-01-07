No campaign finance filing from Theresa Stehly in SF City Council campaign. Indecision might be Stehly’s undoing.

After Alex Jensen, running for the At-Large City Council race, set a new record for fundraising in Sioux Falls City Council elections, his expected opponent – current City Councilperson Theresa Stehly – had no report of fundraising to file… and seems to be trying to figure out if she has a path forward, according to a report in the Argus Leader tonight:

“Right now, he’s the only declared candidate,” she (Councilor Christine Erickson) said. “I’m supporting Alex Jensen for many reasons, moving this city forward and the vision he has for the city of Sioux Falls.” Stehly told the Argus Leader Monday that while she’s surprised to see the amount of financial energy around Jensen’s campaign, she’s not letting it distract her from her duties as a city councilor. “I was surprised by the energy, especially considering the fact that I’ve been a loyal Republican, but who also loves Democrats and independents,” she said. “Maybe that’s the problem.”

While Theresa might not be “distracted,” she might also be deluding herself a bit. Aside from the fact Alex is a pretty likeable person, I sincerely doubt Theresa’s problems are because she “loves” everyone, as opposed to the opposite. More likely, the problem is “Stehly’s scorched-earth approach,” “grandstanding” and “bullying behavior.”

Stehly’s biggest handicap in the City Council race is herself, and the non-stop chaos she keeps trying to whip up.

If Stehly runs, she’s the incumbent and does have the advantage that incumbency provides. But much of that is based on voters believing they made a good decision in the last election. She’s not doing much to reinforce that impression. At all.

Just this year, no one forced her to run a political robocall on Easter weekend against someone the city council sought to hire. (One who’s cost isn’t disclosed in a campaign finance report, I might add.) No one forced her to claim she’s in fear of being “Epstiened” over a recorded message. No one forced her to actually accuse her colleagues of being “corrupt” over using cell phones. No one forced her to block her critics on Facebook. Not to mention all the other crazy she’s fostered on the council.

In talking to people in Sioux Falls across a broad political spectrum, they’re just kind of done with it. And they’re more than willing to support a candidate who wants to work for others, as opposed to seeking attention for themselves.

Stehly’s strength in the past has been in grassroots organization. In 2016 she faced politically less experienced opponents. In 2020, she faces former State Representative Jensen who is not just experienced politically, he’s a pretty good campaigner, doesn’t have an aura of negativity, and is already off and running while Stehly is indecisive.

Stehly’s indecision and failure to conduct a campaign might prove to be her downfall.