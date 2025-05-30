No escape from Doeden text messaging? Recipient claiming that YOU CAN’T OPT OUT!

Had a note this morning from a reader and good Republican. And it was an ominous note indeed.

One that seems to indicate that there might be no escaping the Toby Doeden campaign:

Received a text from Doeden campaign. Replied stop to opt out. got a message that said it couldn’t be delivered. Right now, it appears I can’t opt out of Doeden’s campaign texts.

and with that, they provided the evidence, where his text system would not accept the “Stop” message.

Maybe there needs to be a law…