Had a note this morning from a reader and good Republican. And it was an ominous note indeed.
One that seems to indicate that there might be no escaping the Toby Doeden campaign:
Received a text from Doeden campaign. Replied stop to opt out. got a message that said it couldn’t be delivered. Right now, it appears I can’t opt out of Doeden’s campaign texts.
and with that, they provided the evidence, where his text system would not accept the “Stop” message.
Maybe there needs to be a law…
9 thoughts on “No escape from Doeden text messaging? Recipient claiming that YOU CAN’T OPT OUT!”
I was able to opt out and for good measure, I deleted and reported the text as junk.
Seems like Dodo is violating the Telecommunications Protection Act by spamming everyone in the state with his BS. Someone should file a class action lawsuit and sue him and the vendor. Keep those texts! They may be worth some money when Dodo has to pay claimants.
And that’s not a cheap violation. I feel like the find is several hundred dollars PER INSTANCE. Each text to each person is one instance. Doesn’t take much for those to rack up!
Not sure the ‘I’m just like you’ argument is going to resonate. Hey Toby no we’re not the same. No basketball court in my house, no plane in my name, and my face is a healthy tan tone….
The dumpster fire is out of containment.
The Demonic Doeden Dumpster Fire TV political ads are running all the time on KELO which to others they are annoying since they personally know Toby and cannot stand him. They see him as a menace to society. I started laughing and see Doeden cash being burned up in a big burn barrel. Personally I would like to see Toby run these ads with even more frequency every day until the primary.
Besides the raging Demonic Dumpster Fire there should be an animated burn barrel with cashing being shoveled or dropped into it. It would be interesting to see campaign dollars spent verses votes gained.
Come on Toby! You can buy the election! Keep spending that cash to victory!
Forcing campaign text messages with no option to opt out is a very Authoritarian approach yet not surprising given Toby Doeden’s love for Fascism and Nazis.
Btw! When is former North Carolina LT Governor Mark Robinson coming to South Dakota to help Toby? Laura Loomer? Alex Jones?
I also replied Stop and didn’t get the normal “you are opted out”, or similar, which made me wonder if I will actually be opted out. I’ll know when the next blast goes out I guess.
If its not delivered, they didn’t receive it and the issue is on your end not theirs. Im all for the bashing of the Doedenites and Lemmings but lets keep it accurate.