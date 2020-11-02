The No Way on A group is hitting mailboxes across the state with a message about what could happen if recreational pot is put in the state constitution, including the fact that poison control centers are going to need be be working overtime:
The No Way on A group is hitting mailboxes across the state with a message about what could happen if recreational pot is put in the state constitution, including the fact that poison control centers are going to need be be working overtime:
6 thoughts on “No Way on Amendment A hits mailboxes with campaign piece, noting poison control calls for small children are going to increase.”
The fear and uncertainty generated from this fear porn (my view) will do more harm than smoking.
Constant factually questionable psychological manipulation is the hallmark of a degenerate society with poor leadership.
The more you know:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbOiz85FR1o
Dave went to sleep for 17 hours after this, likely because of the stress of the event.
No THC had been decarboxylated .. there would have been some CBD.
Codeine is more dangerous for kids than Marijuana.
The campaign on both sides of Constitutional Amendment A is interesting from the money standpoint. Pro and con have raised and spent about the same amount of in-state money this year. Ask yourself why South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws have received and spent almost $1.7Million donated by East
Coast Political Action Committees in 2020 trying to convince voters to pass A. We will see if SD voters like to be told how to vote by liberal/DC PACs. In the past, they have not liked it.
A is about recreational marijuana up and down main street providing the kinds of dangers to young people as outlined in the mailing shown here.
Let’s see if comments are still being limited on this topic:
Funny how this logic is not applied to gun ownership. What’s that, you ask? Where is the mention of responsible adults protecting their kids from marijuana like they protect their kids from guns? I don’t know either.
When “think of the children” is the only argument you have left.
I have a problem with THC gummies.
Producing THC, or any drug, in a form most toddlers associate with the fruit snacks they get on road trips is just asking for trouble.