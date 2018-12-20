Noem Announces Another Wave of Staff Hires

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Kristi Noem today announced another wave of governor’s office staff hires. The following people will begin serving on January 5, 2019.

Senior Advisor

Tony Venhuizen will serve the Noem administration as senior advisor. Venhuizen, an Armour native, currently serves as chief of staff to Governor Dennis Daugaard and has been the liaison between the Daugaard administration and Noem transition team. He will be staying with the Governor’s Office into the spring to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

Policy Advisor

Melissa Klemann will serve the Noem administration as policy advisor. Klemann is the deputy of director for the Department of Labor and Regulation’s Division of Insurance and was previously an analyst for Wells Fargo.

Constituent Services Director

Jake Monssen will serve the Noem administration as constituent services director. Monssen, a Sioux Falls resident, currently serves as a constituent services representative for Noem’s congressional office where he specializes in Social Security and Medicare casework.

Deputy Policy Advisor

Bailey Carlsen will serve the Noem administration as deputy policy advisor. Carlsen, previously of Aberdeen, has operated as communications director and director of constituent services for the Daugaard administration.

Executive Assistant

Neha Patel will serve as Noem’s executive assistant. Patel previously served as Noem’s congressional staff assistant in Washington, D.C. She is currently aiding the transition process.

Executive Assistant

Morgan Ness will serve the Noem administration as executive assistant. Ness, a Watertown native, is an executive assistant in the Daugaard administration.

Executive Assistant

Rachel Graves will serve the Noem administration as executive assistant. Graves, a Pierre resident, is an executive assistant in the Daugaard administration.

Administrative Assistant

Judy Davis will serve the Noem administration as administrative assistant. Davis, originally from Winner, currently serves as an administrative assistant for the Daugaard administration.

“To create good policy for the state, you have to have good people on your team,” said Noem. “These people understand that the job isn’t about them, but about serving the people of our state and producing lasting results for the next generation. Together, we’ll strengthen South Dakota.”

