Noem Announces District 23 Legislative Appointment

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced that she has appointed James “JD” Wangsness to represent District 23 in the South Dakota House of Representatives. The vacancy was created after Rep. John Lake was appointed to the District 23 Senate seat. Wangsness will serve during the 2020 legislative session.

“JD is a qualified, proven public servant,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “His background and experience have prepared him well for this position, and I’m confident he will be a strong voice for the people of District 23.

“Serving in this capacity is a true privilege and honor that I take very seriously,” said Wangsness. “I look forward to working with other legislators to prioritize fiscal responsibility and promote economic growth for people in District 23 and across the state. Thank you, Governor Noem, for this opportunity.”

Wangsness, along with his wife, Melanie, and son, Ben, own and operate Diamond W Land and Cattle Company near Miller, South Dakota. He has also served as a Hand County Commissioner since 2013. From 2010 to 2012, Wangsness was part of the South Dakota Ag & Rural Leadership Class 6, a highly regarded leadership program based in Brookings. Wangsness holds a degree in farm management and economics from South Dakota State University.

