Noem Announces District 32 Legislative Appointment

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced that she is appointing Helene Duhamel of Rapid City to represent District 32 in the South Dakota Senate. The vacancy was created after the resignation of Sen. Alan Solano. Duhamel will serve during the 2020 legislative session.

“The responsibility to appoint a legislator when a vacancy arises is not something I take lightly,” said Noem. “Helene is a pillar of her community and a trusted voice for Rapid City. Helene’s experience as a journalist and more recently in the Pennington County Sheriff’s office will position her well to succeed in the State Legislature. I am confident she will serve as an effective Senator for her district.”

Duhamel is a fifth generation South Dakotan who served as News Director and Anchor for decades at KOTA-TV in Rapid City. More recently she has taken on the role of Public Information Officer for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. She has also given her time and talent to other volunteer and non-profit organizations in Rapid City and the Black Hills.

Duhamel’s appointment will be effective immediately.

