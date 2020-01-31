Noem Announces Legislation to Provide Certainty, Predictability for Rural Development
At the Black Hills Stock Show, Governor Kristi Noem today announced that she will introduce legislation that provides certainty and predictability for businesses and operations looking to open or expand in rural South Dakota.
DOWNLOAD PHOTO: Noem Gathers with Producers, Stakeholders to Announce Rural Development Bill
DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Noem Announces Legislation at Black Hills Stock Show
WATCH: Producers, Stakeholders, Rural Developers Applaud Noem’s Legislation
“Rural development projects are vital to the long-term success of our small towns, communities, and the families that keep them strong,” said Noem. “Too often, though, rural development projects are delayed or even killed by cumbersome and unnecessary permitting processes. The bill I am introducing today sets up a fair process that will give developers certainty and predictability for processes. It allows them to cut through red tape and invest in our communities and families for generations to come.”
Noem’s legislation creates vitality and success for rural development by:
- Providing clarity around existing permitting law;
- Simplifying the voting process for conditional use permits;
- Improving the appeals process, including allowing the court to award attorney’s fees and damages; and
- Keeping zoning decisions in the hands of those who know the community best.
Click here to learn more about Noem’s legislation.
###
Looks like it makes it easier for big agribusiness to get a rubber stamp to do whatever they want to do and steamroll over family farms. Did you read the document you linked to, PP? This is all fine and dandy with you? Great that we can just dispense with public notification and public comment. This isn’t a democracy, after all.
I’ve heard some of Kristi’s senior staff are so concerned about a rematch that they have started hiring avid Sutton supporters just so they have someone who can speak positively of them in the event a rematch doesn’t go well.
I truly thought that local control was a bedrock conservative value. Now it is simply a lie. The GOP has gone round the bend and turned themselves into a heavy handed, central planning, state government knows best, pack of grand, old, jackasses.
The Snow Queen is turning out to be a real turd princess.
Noem is terrible.
The comments above are typical of the opponents of modern livestock production by SD family farmers. There objection results in shipping most of SD’s livestock out-of-state to be finished and sending the corn and soybeans right behind the livestock. Modern livestock operations do not look like our grandfather’s 20 beef cows, 2 dairy cows, 4 sows, and 200 chickens. Technology has allowed farmers to handle greater numbers in a manner that is highly regulated from an environmental perspective.
Many farmers today hesitate to add livestock finishing because of the hassle from those opposed who find all kinds of ways to delay, obstruct, hassle and seriously drag out the time period.
I commend Governor Noem for addressing those hassles and delaying tactics while still leaving the siting decisions with the local county officials.
Livestock finishing is an excellent value added opportunity and results in economic activity in our rural communities.
Where is Stace when we need him?
The comments above are typical of the opponents of modern livestock production by SD family farmers. There objection results in shipping most of SD’s livestock out-of-state to be finished and sending the corn and soybeans right behind the livestock. Modern livestock operations do not look like our grandfather’s 20 beef cows, 2 dairy cows, 4 sows, and 200 chickens. Technology has allowed farmers to handle greater numbers in a manner that is highly regulated from an environmental perspective.
Many farmers today hesitate to add livestock finishing because of the hassle from those opposed who find all kinds of ways to delay, obstruct, hassle and seriously drag out the time period.
I commend Governor Noem for addressing those hassles and delaying tactics while still leaving the siting decisions with the local county officials.
Livestock finishing is an excellent value added opportunity and results in economic activity in our rural communities.
Simply saying something twice does not make it so.
I echo Helds comments and add that this legislation will assist in rural small town revitalization. Provide for certainty and predictability to farm family decisions just like city family and businesses currently have.
At the expense of the environment and contrary to the wishes of locals. What an abominable piece of legislation. This is what she’s coming to be known for.
Big ag is also the biggest polluter. I have no problem with responsible growth, but not when our rivers and streams are biohazards to anyone who touches them.
This will line Mickelson’s pockets with more cafo.