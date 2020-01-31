Noem Announces Legislation to Provide Certainty, Predictability for Rural Development

At the Black Hills Stock Show, Governor Kristi Noem today announced that she will introduce legislation that provides certainty and predictability for businesses and operations looking to open or expand in rural South Dakota.

DOWNLOAD PHOTO: Noem Gathers with Producers, Stakeholders to Announce Rural Development Bill

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Noem Announces Legislation at Black Hills Stock Show

WATCH: Producers, Stakeholders, Rural Developers Applaud Noem’s Legislation

“Rural development projects are vital to the long-term success of our small towns, communities, and the families that keep them strong,” said Noem. “Too often, though, rural development projects are delayed or even killed by cumbersome and unnecessary permitting processes. The bill I am introducing today sets up a fair process that will give developers certainty and predictability for processes. It allows them to cut through red tape and invest in our communities and families for generations to come.”

Noem’s legislation creates vitality and success for rural development by:

Providing clarity around existing permitting law;

Simplifying the voting process for conditional use permits;

Improving the appeals process, including allowing the court to award attorney’s fees and damages; and

Keeping zoning decisions in the hands of those who know the community best.

Click here to learn more about Noem’s legislation.

###