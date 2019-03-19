Noem Approves Enhanced Concealed Carry in State Capitol
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem yesterday signed SB115, a bill to allow individuals with an enhanced concealed carry permits to bring firearms into the South Dakota State Capitol building.
“The state Capitol is already a safe place thanks to the dedicated men and women of our Highway Patrol,” said Noem. “With this law in place, law-abiding citizens with the proper permit will be able to carry in the Capitol, just like they can in so many other places.”
Enhanced concealed carry permits require individuals to apply, pay a fee, and complete a qualifying handgun course taught by a South Dakota certified instructor. People with an enhanced permit must notify the superintendent of the Highway Patrol at least 24 hours in advance and provide dates they will carry in the Capitol.
South Dakota is one of 18 states that allow concealed carry in their respective state Capitol. The law will go into effect July 1.
Governor Noem signed the following bills into law:
- HB1050 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the use and possession of scanning devices and reencoders
- HB1053 – An act to revise the value of gifts permitted for certain insurance advertising or promotional programs
- HB1103 – An act to establish a lemon law for certain farm machinery
- HB1202 – An act to revise the number of qualified directors of a corporation needed to take certain actions
- HB1272 – An act to provide for remote notarization
- SB55 – An act to require the national motto of the United States to be displayed in public schools
- SB68 – An act to define certain acts as misbranding of food products.
- SB96 – An act to expand application of the tax credit for contributions to a scholarship granting organization
- SB115 – An act to authorize the conditional carrying of a concealed pistol in the state capitol by certain persons
- SB155 – An act to authorize additional nursing facility beds for the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home
###
Many have carried concealed for years but no one knew except a few. In all reality what this new statute does is put the fear of immediate unknown lethal response to a potential terror plot very possibly stopping it from ever happening in the first place.
“Good guy with a gun” is a farce.
Your opinion is noted and rejected.
It’ll be alright…
SB55 – An act to require the national motto of the United States to be displayed in public schools
Our kids can now just trust some god to keep them safe. No more worries ’bout guns, trannys, underpaid teachers, or poor college prep!
Thoughts and prayers
I’m actually thankful for people who have put their trust in the Christian God. Imagine if everyone decided what was right and wrong based on their truths, the world would be a much more violent place.
The Devil is done with you, Ike, you’ve given in to his lies and that thoroughly delights him. One day you’ll see the truth and it isn’t going to be fun for you. Cheers!
I don’t believe in any of that mumbo-jumbo. I’m not violent, and I tend to play well with others in my life. The Golden Rule doesn’t require belief in an inscrutable sky wizard to anchor morality in social animals.
Bless.
You may not believe, but the Devil believes in you, he has won you over. It doesn’t take much for a rotted soul to give up and turn away from what’s right. I noticed you got very excited when speaking about sodomy.
It’s a spiritual battle, good vs evil, and you have lost. Very unfortunate.
No soul, no rot, and I’m sure Jack Frost believes in me as well. Peace to you – may you not mix fabrics or eat shellfish.