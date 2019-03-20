Noem Approves Pro-Life Legislative Package

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today approved a package of bills to strengthen the rights of unborn children.

“A strong and growing body of medical research provides evidence that unborn babies can feel, think, and recognize sounds in the womb. These are people, and they must be given the same basic dignities as anyone else,” said Noem. “The bills I signed today will crack down on abortion providers in South Dakota by requiring them to provide pregnant moms with specific, scientific information about their baby. Additionally, these bills criminalize forced abortions and will give people the opportunity to hear their baby’s heartbeat before having an abortion. I’m grateful for the partnership of the legislature on these bills and the ways we’re working together to protect the unborn.”

“South Dakota Right to Life extends our heartfelt appreciation to Governor Noem for her tireless devotion to pregnant mothers and their preborn children,” said Dale Bartscher, Executive Director of South Dakota Right to Life. “In signing these pro-life bills that had broad legislative support, Governor Noem has demonstrated once again that she is a champion for life.”

“The Family Heritage Alliance Action Team thanks Governor Noem for her strong stand on protecting the lives of unborn children in the State of South Dakota,” said Norman Woods, Executive Director of Family Heritage Alliance. “Across the nation, we see state governments discussing and enacting laws that allow for the killing of a child at any stage of pregnancy. In South Dakota however, we have a governor committed to protecting unborn children, and she has shown her support again today with her signature on these bills.”

“Our work isn’t done until abortion is eliminated completely, but this is a step forward for life,” Noem concluded.

Noem’s pro-life package includes:

SB72 – An act to provide for a form a physician must use to obtain consent to an abortion

– An act to provide for a form a physician must use to obtain consent to an abortion HR1055 – An act to require parental notification and agreement before the institution of an order to withhold resuscitation from certain patients

– An act to require parental notification and agreement before the institution of an order to withhold resuscitation from certain patients HR1177 – An act to provide an opportunity to view a sonogram and hear the child’s heartbeat prior to an abortion

– An act to provide an opportunity to view a sonogram and hear the child’s heartbeat prior to an abortion HR1190 – An act to provide for certain reporting requirements related to abortions

– An act to provide for certain reporting requirements related to abortions HR1193 – An act to provide a criminal penalty for causing an abortion against a pregnant mother’s will

These laws will go into effect on July 1.



