Noem Displays MMIW Quilt in South Dakota State Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. – This week, Governor Kristi Noem hosted a ceremony to display a quilt presented to her following a June horseback ride to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW). The quilt is currently displayed in the Governor’s Reception Office and will be permanently displayed in the South Dakota State Capitol.



Back Row: Governor Kristi Noem, Jim Hallum, Wilfred Keeble, Roland (Yamni) Roach III

Front Row: Velma Alaniz, Caroline Carlson, Patty Provost, Rev. Dr. Marilyn van Duffelen, Perry Little, Secretary Dave Flute

VIDEO: Interview with Noem | PHOTOS: Event photo gallery

“In June, I had the opportunity to join a horseback ride to raise awareness about the high rate of missing and murdered indigenous women – not just in South Dakota but around the country,” said Noem. “The ride was a solemn time where we mourned the loss of these individuals and reinforced our commitment to address violence against Native American women. Following the ride, the riders presented a quilt that honors the women who are missing or have been murdered. Its design is beautifully intricate and a powerful reminder of the work we have to do to protect this vulnerable population. I’m humbled by this gift and am grateful for the opportunity to display it in our statehouse.”

Four out of five Native American women experience violence in their lifetimes. Native American women are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than other demographics.

Noem has been a consistent advocate on many MMIW-related issues, such as sex trafficking. This year, Noem signed legislation to establish procedures for the investigation of certain missing and murdered indigenous women.

November is Native American Heritage Month.

Click here to download a video or audio interview with Noem discussing the significance of the quilt. Click here to download an event photo gallery.

###