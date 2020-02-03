Noem, Federal Representatives Continue Working

Toward July 3 Fireworks Celebration at Mount Rushmore

Governor Kristi Noem last week welcomed representatives from the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to South Dakota to continue working toward the July 3 fireworks celebration at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Left to Right: Patti Trap, Acting Superintendent of Mount Rushmore; David Vela, Director of the National Park Service; Governor Kristi Noem; Rob Wallace, Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden

“Mount Rushmore is America’s ‘Shrine of Democracy,” said Noem. “It is only fitting that it should be prominently featured as part of the nation’s Independence Day celebrations. We are so thankful to President Trump and our federal partners for helping us bring back this American tradition.”

The State of South Dakota, in partnership with the National Park Service, is developing the Independence Day fireworks display, which will be hosted at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3, 2020. The National Park Service is currently conducting an environmental assessment to ensure the fireworks display is safe and enjoyable.

Fireworks were last seen at Mount Rushmore in 2009 but were discontinued following concerns related to the pine beetle infestation in the Black Hills National Forest. Since that time, the forest has gained strength and advancements in pyrotechnics allow for a safe fireworks display.

To stay updated on fireworks developments, visit travelsouthdakota.com/rushmorefireworks.

###