Noem Launches Registration for Inaugural South Dakota LEADS Conference

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today launched registration for the first-ever South Dakota LEADS Conference. The free, one-day event will feature dynamic speakers including Clint Pulver, and specialized tracks for teachers, students, and women. The event will happen Monday, Dec. 9 in Sioux Falls.

“I am thrilled that Clint Pulver is headlining our inaugural South Dakota LEADS Conference,” said Noem. “His message is one of empowerment – about not requiring yourself to be the best in the world, but the best for the world. I’m confident this message will resonate with every person at the conference and inspire attendees to make a difference in their own communities.”

Registration is limited, so Noem encouraged students, teachers, and women to sign up today. Other event speakers include the Set Me Free Project and Microsoft.

“This conference will be an unmatched experience for people interested in impacting the lives of the people around them,” continued Noem. “We have an incredible lineup of guests that will motivate folks to step into their purpose – whether that’s serving their schools, serving their communities, or serving a broader cause, this event will equip people with the tools they need to move forward and make a difference. Sign up today!”

South Dakota LEADS is a partnership between the South Dakota Departments of Education and Social Services.

“At the Department of Education, we work every day to prepare students with the opportunities and resources that will unlock their potential and empower them to build a brighter future,” said Ben Jones, South Dakota Secretary of Education. “The South Dakota LEADS Conference is an excellent opportunity to hear messages that will launch attendees into using their influence for good.”

“People often say that they want to make a difference but too often don’t know how they can play a part,” said Laurie Gill, South Dakota Secretary of Social Services. “Through the LEADS Conference, we hope this gives people the resources they need to take back to their communities and make a real impact on the world around them.”

The South Dakota LEADS Conference is comprised of three tracks for students, teachers, and women.

The student conference will energize students to amplify the power they have to make a difference. Registration is free and open to all middle and high schoolers. The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The educator conference will encourage and motivate administrators, counselors, teachers, and school leaders at all levels. Educators will be reminded of the power they hold to influence students’ lives. Attendees will have the chance to connect with colleagues from around the state. Registration is free. The conference will run from 9:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

The women’s conference will empower women to lead in their communities. Community and state organizations will share about their missions and share information on how people can get involved. Attendees are encouraged to bring gently used professional clothing to donate to women’s organizations that assist women in need dress for success.Registration is free. The conference will run from 2 – 6:30 p.m.

The student, teacher, and women’s conferences will be held in one day, under one roof, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. To learn more or to register, visit sdleads.sd.gov.

