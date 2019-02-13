Noem Levels Scholarship Playing Field for Homeschool Students, Signs Eleven Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today signed a bill to make homeschool students eligible, on an equal basis, for the South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship.

“Empowering families means supporting each family’s decisions for education,” said Noem. “This legislation levels the playing field for all South Dakota students by removing an unnecessary scholarship barrier imposed on homeschool families. I am pleased to sign this bill into law today.”

HB1040 lowers the required ACT score for homeschool students to 24, the same score required for public and private school students applying for the Opportunity Scholarship. Currently, homeschool students must score a 28 to qualify for the scholarship.

The Opportunity Scholarship provides up to $6,500 over four years to qualifying students who attend colleges, universities, or tech schools in South Dakota.

Noem approved the following pieces of legislation this afternoon:

HB1007 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the exemptions from the twelve-month residency requirement for university students

HB1011 – An act to revise certain provisions relating to the South Dakota Retirement System

HB1012 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding state laboratory services

HB1018 – An act to transfer the collection of various fees from the Department of Revenue to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources

HB1023 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the sale and purchase of big game animal parts

HB1033 – An act to revise provisions regarding transaction of business by trust companies

HB1038 – An act to authorize the demolition of a South Dakota State University building and to make an appropriation therefor

HB1040 – An act to establish certain provisions regarding the opportunity scholarship program

HB1048 – An act to authorize a public body to conduct certain deliberations in an executive or closed meeting

SB10 – An act to update references to certain federal motor carrier regulations

SB25 – An act to revise the authority of Department of Revenue special agents

