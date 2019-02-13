Noem Levels Scholarship Playing Field for Homeschool Students, Signs Eleven Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today signed a bill to make homeschool students eligible, on an equal basis, for the South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship.
“Empowering families means supporting each family’s decisions for education,” said Noem. “This legislation levels the playing field for all South Dakota students by removing an unnecessary scholarship barrier imposed on homeschool families. I am pleased to sign this bill into law today.”
HB1040 lowers the required ACT score for homeschool students to 24, the same score required for public and private school students applying for the Opportunity Scholarship. Currently, homeschool students must score a 28 to qualify for the scholarship.
The Opportunity Scholarship provides up to $6,500 over four years to qualifying students who attend colleges, universities, or tech schools in South Dakota.
Noem approved the following pieces of legislation this afternoon:
- HB1007 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the exemptions from the twelve-month residency requirement for university students
- HB1011 – An act to revise certain provisions relating to the South Dakota Retirement System
- HB1012 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding state laboratory services
- HB1018 – An act to transfer the collection of various fees from the Department of Revenue to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources
- HB1023 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the sale and purchase of big game animal parts
- HB1033 – An act to revise provisions regarding transaction of business by trust companies
- HB1038 – An act to authorize the demolition of a South Dakota State University building and to make an appropriation therefor
- HB1040 – An act to establish certain provisions regarding the opportunity scholarship program
- HB1048 – An act to authorize a public body to conduct certain deliberations in an executive or closed meeting
- SB10 – An act to update references to certain federal motor carrier regulations
- SB25 – An act to revise the authority of Department of Revenue special agents
###
Home schoolers suck the funds out of a lot of small school districts. A lot of funding problems would end quickly if these large families brought their kids to school. Not to speak of the benefits for these children, socially and educationally. It’s too bad, and I know our party members are big advocates of it. I know many home school children do very well, but from the small town taxpayer opt-out vs laying-off teachers perspective, it hurts.
Many homeschoolers are also anti-vaxxers which put the rest of us at risk.
I could not find any studies that showed a high percentage of home schooled students have not been vaccinated vs those in public schools. I did find articles that speculated that some parents home schooled because they believed vaccinations were unsafe, but neither provided any data to demonstrate such a link and one admitted there was no data available.
The most recent information I’ve found on home schooling is from January of this year, that shows:
The home-educated are doing well, typically above average, on measures of social, emotional, and psychological development. Research measures include peer interaction, self-concept, leadership skills, family cohesion, participation in community service, and self-esteem.
Homeschool students are regularly engaged in social and educational activities outside their homes and with people other than their nuclear-family members. They are commonly involved in activities such as field trips, scouting, 4-H, political drives, church ministry, sports teams, and community volunteer work.
Adults who were home educated are more politically tolerant than the public schooled in the limited research done so far.
https://www.nheri.org/research-facts-on-homeschooling/
With the educational resources now available for home and remote learning, I expect the percentage of families choosing to home school to continue to grow.
This article in the Washington Post showed some interesting statistics about the demographics of the “Anti-Vaxxers.”
“Anti-vaxxers skew toward younger and less-educated Americans, along with racial minorities. Contrary to some conventional wisdom.”
“The poll also shows more Democrats (9 percent) and independents (10 percent) say the measles vaccine isn’t safe than Republicans who say the same (5 percent).”
Here’s how many Americans are actually anti-vaxxers
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2015/02/09/heres-how-many-americans-are-actually-anti-vaxxers/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.37cda8fb1457