Noem Marks 47th Anniversary of Roe v Wade Ruling, Proclaims January Sanctity of Human Life Month

PIERRE, S.D. – To mark the 47th anniversary since the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v Wade, Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed January as Sanctity of Human Life Month.

“Every life – born and unborn – has worth and dignity,” said Noem. “Without life, there is no liberty. Without liberty, there is no freedom to pursue happiness. I am absolutely committed to defending life, and I’m proud to proclaim January as Sanctity of Human Life Month.”

Noem’s proclamation encourages South Dakotans “to care for women with unexpected or unwanted pregnancies, to encourage responsible fatherhood, to affirm our state’s pro-life pregnancy centers, to support adoption and foster care, and to ensure that every child can be raised to live and to have the liberty to pursue their own happiness.”

###