Noem Marks 47th Anniversary of Roe v Wade Ruling, Proclaims January Sanctity of Human Life Month
PIERRE, S.D. – To mark the 47th anniversary since the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v Wade, Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed January as Sanctity of Human Life Month.
“Every life – born and unborn – has worth and dignity,” said Noem. “Without life, there is no liberty. Without liberty, there is no freedom to pursue happiness. I am absolutely committed to defending life, and I’m proud to proclaim January as Sanctity of Human Life Month.”
Noem’s proclamation encourages South Dakotans “to care for women with unexpected or unwanted pregnancies, to encourage responsible fatherhood, to affirm our state’s pro-life pregnancy centers, to support adoption and foster care, and to ensure that every child can be raised to live and to have the liberty to pursue their own happiness.”
Disclaimers: I’m no fundamentalist religions person. I leave room for the possibility that there is an omniscient, omnipresent, omnipotent god, so I’m not an atheist.
I studied Philosophy, logic, critical thinking and I program computers.
As near as I can figure, it is a fallacy of reasoning to think that life begins somewhere else other than conception.
Life begins at conceptions. Rights start at conception. It seems prudent to leave room for cases of rape where the woman did not invite the pregnancy.
But in cases where the woman has relations with a man, killing the fetus even in the embryo stage should be murder.
This position is supported by common sense and formal logic.
Let’s not trade the preciousness of human life for idols of one form or another.
Also for consideration – let’s not open a gaping attack vector to take-out our brave military before they have a chance to grow into their uniforms.
John,
Good summary. If I may add to it, Roe v. Wade (actually read the ruling) was primarily decided on the grounds the science on when life begins is inexact. In the last 45 years, scientific and medical advancements now verify your philosophical position. AND, just on the precedent of Roe v. Wade, a change in the law is justified. An overturn isn’t even required.
Virginia’s governor-who believes that it is between a mother and her doctor if they kill a baby that was born-doesn’t want American citizens to have the right to protect themselves and other innocent life; let’s hope Virginians make a better decision when he is up for re-election.
Voter ID is the only way to ensure the integrity of the election in Virginia. Illegal immigration and weaponized voting (as dead people, in multiple districts/states, etc) is a threat to the continuity of the republic. Without voter ID, blue is coming to a state near you.
I will try to get a daily voter registration count in SD, where I would not be surprised to see an out of state influx of “residents” registering to vote to legalize cannabis.
Hey, you know me. Legalization of cannabis here is a win for me personally, but a very bad loss for our republic. I want this done the right way. Backing the state’s political leadership into a corner with shady tactics does not serve my interests in the longer term (I want a good relationship with people with whom I disagree with on policy because I still want to work, have opportunity, and live a peaceful life with my family).