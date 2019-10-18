Noem Orders Capitol Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Former Legislator

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. until sunset on Saturday, October 19, 2019, to honor the life of Joyce Hodges, a former legislator.

Hodges served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1986 until 1994. A memorial service for Hodges will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Miller Southside Chapel in Sioux Falls.

