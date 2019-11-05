Noem Releases Statement on USDA Hemp Guidelines

Posted on by 29 Comments ↓

Noem Releases Statement on USDA Hemp Guidelines

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today issued the following statement regarding the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new regulatory guidelines for industrial hemp:

“USDA’s guidelines are out, but my position on legalizing industrial hemp has not changed. I remain opposed to industrial hemp in South Dakota because of the impact it will have on public safety and law enforcement’s ability to enforce drug laws.

USDA does not preempt a state’s ability to adopt stronger requirements or prohibit production. South Dakota state law prohibits industrial hemp production, and that statute still stands. The guidelines do require the State to permit interstate transportation of hemp. My team is working to ensure we have proper procedures in place so this doesn’t become something that weakens our drug laws.

Conversations around hemp will continue, and I will continue to make the case that legalizing hemp will legalize marijuana by default.”

###

29 Replies to “Noem Releases Statement on USDA Hemp Guidelines”

  2. Anonymous

    So it’s being transported through the state, meaning LE has to deal with it in any case, but our farmers can’t grow and harvest it themselves because reasons?

    Reply
  4. Anonymous

    I guess she supports big govt deciding for us rather than allowing individual liberty and personal responsibility. When did Republicans add that to the platform?

    Reply
    1. Stewart Longfellow

      We’ve seen plenty of personal responsibility in this day and age. From drinking to underage sex to driving while texting. Maybe the personally responsible folks should go see how well it works in San Francisco or denver…just watch where you step…but at least there’s an app for that.

      Reply
        1. Anonymous

          Boomers have destroyed pretty much everything that was great about America that allowed them to prosper. Now, they blame the younger generations for the problems they caused. The Ed Randazzo’s of this world need to be sent adrift on an ice sheet if we still have enough left.

          Reply
            1. Anonymous

              To what it is today….

              Over 20 trillion in debt? Thanks, boomers!
              College 300% more expensive with a devalued bachelors degree? Thanks, boomers!
              Spending the last 20 years in armed conflict in the middle east? Thanks, boomers!

              Man, we sure are lucky to have you all!

              Reply
              1. Anonymous

                You potheads need to toughen up. Quit smoking that crap and acting like a victim. Worried about college costs? Join a branch of the military like I did. It can pay for college. Life is not a video game down on you’re mom’s basement get out and do something about it and be sober not stoned or drunk. Most of all GROW UP!

                Reply
                1. Anonymous

                  1. I don’t smoke weed.
                  2. I did serve in the military
                  3-inf. Your tired retorts never addressed the fundamental issues caused by your generation. Also: someone has been reading waaaaaaaaay too much Heinlein.

                  Reply
                  1. Anonymous

                    What are you spending you’re time doing? Complaining! Cry me a river and cue up the violin! Get you’re rear end out there and do something and worry how YOU can make things better! Life is action!

                    Reply
                    1. Anonymous

                      I am sorry, thin skinned boomer. I will try harder to never criticize your generation and the damage it has done.

                    2. Anonymous

                      When you get out of the way we will have a chance to fix everything you guys destroyed. Boomers are the most self centered and entitled generation to ever exist in this country. They have nothing to show for the past 50 years but waste and destruction and then they have the nerve to call us entitled for wanting a fraction of the opportunity they had. We will stop complaining when we can work part time, go to college, start a family, buy a home, and drive a nice vehicle while not going into massive debt just like boomers were able to do. Remember when a minimum wage was a livable wage? Boomers do because their dollar went much farther than ours and it was easier to obtain.

            2. Anonymous

              And 9/11 went into the longest war, which is still on going on, under false pretenses. Don’t act like the boomers were the most selfless.

              This is a generational shift – it’s not a matter of if anymore but a matter of when.

              I also like that there are likely no people here with a background in addiction, treatment, or prevention commenting. Glad to have so many experts here on their keyboard hustle.

              Reply
            3. Nick L Gale

              Stood guard? More like fell for fear-mongering & allowed massive encroachments on Rights in the false name of nationall security.

              Reply
      3. Anonymous

        The dinosaurs are grasping at straws. Too bad all of the issues they try to tie to pot have nothing to do with pot.

        Reply
  5. Realist

    The ignorance from this administration is truly outstanding. She has zero faith in LE or counties to distinguish hemp from marijuana. The State already has the ability to 1) determine if someone is under the influence of marijuana for purposes of DWI and 2) determine THC concentration in marijuana. She keeps hanging her hat on that it will “weaken drug laws”. The truth is SD LE is supported by fines and court costs paid by Defendants who plead guilty to marijuana possession. Nothing happens with those low level cases – no jail time – just increased fine and suspended jail. Should SD legalize, it would be on the administration’s shoulders to make up that difference – something they cannot do.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous

    Careful Kristi, dig in too far and your going to convince people to vote for that constitutional amendment. You barely won the election remember.

    Reply
  7. Ed Randazzo

    The hue and cry for “industrial hemp” is emanating from the marijuana enthusiasts not from the ag community. The market for the fiber and grain is, as yet, not sufficient to encourage farmers to take a chance on growing it. See https://www.newschannel5.com/news/hemp-farmers-cant-find-places-to-sell-crop-not-enough-processors. This is not an ag frenzy. It’s a CBD and marijuana frenzy. That makes it a public health issue and a law enforcement issue.
    Yet the loud voices, whose objective is to legalize recreational marijuana, continue to claim that it’s an ag issue. I am appreciative that Governor Noem recognizes the real issue here and stands firmly against it.

    Reply
    1. Nick L Gale

      So we shouldn’t be in the forefront? We should wait until the market has already been controlled by other States?

      Reply
      1. a friend of education

        Already there, Nick. For good or ill, if SD joins this party, we’ll be one of the last to arrive. I understand many advocates & libertarians feel it’s the right decision regardless — just don’t labor under the illusion that, after voting to change the state constitution, we’d garner a 1st mover advantage or even number among the early adopters.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.