Noem Signs Bill to Enhance Intellectual Diversity on Campuses

Signs 16 Bills on Variety of Topics

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today signed HB1087, a bill to increase intellectual diversity on college campuses.

“Our university campuses should be places where students leave their comfort zones and learn about competing ideas and perspectives,” said Noem. “I hope this bill lets the nation know that in South Dakota, we are teaching our next generation to debate important issues, work together to solve problems, and think independently.”

The bill directs the Board of Regents, which oversees our state universities, to ensure that each and every state-run institution of higher education is maintaining a commitment to the principles of free expression and encouraging the discussion of topics in an environment that is intellectually and ideologically diverse. The Regents are also required to submit a report to the governor and legislature on the topic.

Noem signed the following bills today:

SB3 – An act to create the Special Education Interim Legislative Committee

