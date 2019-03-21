Noem Signs Bill to Enhance Intellectual Diversity on Campuses
Signs 16 Bills on Variety of Topics
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today signed HB1087, a bill to increase intellectual diversity on college campuses.
“Our university campuses should be places where students leave their comfort zones and learn about competing ideas and perspectives,” said Noem. “I hope this bill lets the nation know that in South Dakota, we are teaching our next generation to debate important issues, work together to solve problems, and think independently.”
The bill directs the Board of Regents, which oversees our state universities, to ensure that each and every state-run institution of higher education is maintaining a commitment to the principles of free expression and encouraging the discussion of topics in an environment that is intellectually and ideologically diverse. The Regents are also required to submit a report to the governor and legislature on the topic.
Noem signed the following bills today:
- SB3 – An act to create the Special Education Interim Legislative Committee
- SB4 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the classification of agricultural land for property tax purposes
- SB16 – An act to establish certain provisions regarding financial security for the decommissioning of wind turbines
- SB48 – An act to authorize certain improvement districts to issue convention facility on-sale licenses to sell alcoholic beverages
- SB54 – An act to regulate the use of care and maintenance funds by perpetual care cemeteries
- SB56 – An act to revise certain provision regarding the regulation of fireworks
- SB61 – An act to provide certain provisions regarding nursing facility closures
- SB64 – An act to require certain wind energy facilities to include aircraft detection lighting systems
- SB66 – An act to establish an interim legislative committee to study issues related to electric services in an annexed area
- HB1022 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the limitations on indemnification by the state
- HB1034 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding unemployment insurance contribution rates
- HB1035 – An act to rename the unemployment insurance program to the reemployment assistance program
- HB1046 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the attorney recruitment assistance program
- HB1087 – An act to promote free speech and intellectual diversity at certain institutions of higher education
- HB1090 – An act to repeal certain provisions regarding the exercise of certain powers over certain property
- HB1110 – An act to establish a penalty for certain persons who fail to file a birth certificate or who fail to provide the notice required for the filing of a death certificate
Thank you Kristi!
Now let’s get some conservative profs on campus
Any chance talk for a larger venue to host the SE SD Lincoln Dinner can take place? Sure would like to participate in enhanced intellectual diversity, but all ticket sales have ended!
Hats off to all involved with this event, well done.
This bill is pointless and offensive to teachers. What a waste of time and money! Fiscal conservatives my buns..
I find that many teachers are often offended by common sense matters. Attending university is pointless, a waste of time and money for many people. Do you have a point or just diarrhea of the mouth?
Great bill! We need it.
Every single Democrat voted against free speech by the way
SDSU has zero conservatives now. Maybe this will help
There are some of us, but we don’t advertise it. We play our cards very close to our chests and keep our heads down. I don’t think this bill will change things. I’m not going to become outspoken just because Kristi claims to have my back.
Do you see how you’re part of the problem? You don’t speak up. You put your head down and get walked all over. Are you ashamed? Afraid? You shouldn’t be. Men and women need to step up, let your light shine.
Good thing Nebraska and Laramie and Bozeman have better colleges for the same tuition
Bozeman is a better college for what? Drug selection? Partying? Skiing?
Several years back MSU almost lost their education accreditation. Want to discuss the athletic department’s reputation? Or we could do a cost of living comparison?
You and Guy must know each other!!
Let’s pull back the curtain on what’s happening in our campuses. People will be shocked. Liberals control everything
If that’s the case, why do Republicans keep getting elected in SD? College kids are moving as soon as they’re done with school? That should be more alarming than worrying about everyone being brainwashed by the libruls.
“If that’s the case, why do Republicans keep getting elected in SD?”
Because most Republicans are liberals.
“Everybody who disagrees with me is a liberal.”
Good for the legislators in Pierre. Our colleges have been getting totally left for some time. It’s time to fix them.
I don’t know what is more shameful:
1) The people who intentionally promoted fraudl to trick people into thinking they were doing something about the liberal hegemony on campuses. Or,
2) The people who don’t realize the legislation actually gives greater protection to liberal professors in the classroom (remember our campuses have so few conservatives in the classroom they are irrelevant).
And the double fraud: It took up time and effort away from actually having to make government work better, cheaper, and get out of doing what it shouldn’t be doing.
You all have been hoodwinked.
This Jones dude is off his rocker.
Thanks to the fine patriots who vote for promote free speech and reform. You have my thanks and admiration.
Just remember it goes both ways. If campuses are already full of liberals then free speech against conservatives is likely. I think that’s what Troy is getting at.
But if there are no conservative professors (or like the one above who says they keep their head down and this won’t make any difference), the bill will have the actual effect of emboldening liberal speech.
By far, this bill’s actual impact will be the farthest from its stated intent I have ever seen. It is perfectly Orwellian where the only characters are liars and fools. No patriots.
The horses left years ago, but it looks like we finally got that darn ol’ barn door closed!
Above ANONYMOUS (doesn’t even have the courage to say their name) has the gall to say a professor who keeps his/her head down is “part of the problem.”
If this anonymous person’s statement wasn’t so appalling, it would be funny.
Instead of the Legislature doing something meaningful and this poster standing with this professor by name, the Legislature makes a shallow meaningless statement and this anonymous poster expects this professor to stand up against ALL of their colleagues. Have you ever worked in a hostile environment? Well this bill gives GREATER protection to liberal speech. And, when there are dozen’s of liberals whose speech just got GREATER protection, you expect the conservative to stand up all by themself? You just can’t make this up.
The President is doing something meaningful by hitting them by using the power of the purse.
Here we are a bunch of so-called states rights legislators and we need the federal government do something meaningful at OUR state universities?!!!!!! Again, I couldn’t make this up if I had years to dream it up.
But thanks for proving my point: All involved are either liars or fools.
Longest rage quit ever.