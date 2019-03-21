Noem Signs Bill to Fast-Track Licensing Processes for Military Spouses

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today approved HB1111, a bill to ease the professional licensing process for the spouses of military members assigned to Ellsworth Air Force base or other locations in South Dakota.

“More than 20 percent of military spouses cite state licensing regulations as one of their greatest challenges,” said Noem. “The bill I’m signing today changes that reality for South Dakota’s military families, fast-tracking military spouses through the licensing process and expanding the experienced talent pool of South Dakota’s workforce.”

Current military spouse licensing laws call for the “expedited issuance” of licenses, permits, certificates, or registrations. HB1111 calls for issuance within 30 days.

Today, Noem also signed SB175, which makes an appropriation to the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority. These dollars will be matched with federal funds to improve the long-term operations and effectiveness of the base.

###

