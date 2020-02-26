Noem Signs Legislation to Protect South Dakota Waters from Invasive Species

Signs 12 Bills on Variety of Topics

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today signed legislation to protect South Dakota’s public waters and prevent the spread of invasive species. HB1033 works to prevent the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) by requiring the inspection and decontamination of boats.

“Each year, thousands of South Dakotans and tourists enjoy the beauty and peace of South Dakota’s lakes and rivers. It’s a major economic driver and one of the things that makes South Dakota so special,” said Noem. “While we enjoy these outdoor opportunities, we must work diligently to keep our waters safe from species that have the potential to harm these favorite places. The legislation I signed today takes steps to prevent the spread of invasive species and keep our natural treasures safe for the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts.”

Each year, zebra mussels and other invasive species cause billions of dollars in damages across the United States. Zebra mussels, an invasive species found in five South Dakota lakes, attach to hard objects to live, reproduce rapidly, and move quickly. The mussels clog irrigation lines and damage boat motors and docks. Their sharp shells can wash up on shorelines in large numbers making recreation difficult or even dangerous. Last summer, Noem called on state agencies and South Dakotans to raise awareness about AIS and carefully follow the rules of water recreation.

HB1033 addresses invasive species by giving Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) authority to establish AIS inspection and decontamination stations at boat ramps; authorizes law enforcement and GFP to inspect and require decontamination of boats; and creates repercussions for transporting invasive species. The legislation goes into effect immediately.

Noem signed the following bills today:

HB1023 – An Act to permit the secretary of revenue to issue cease and desist orders and to impose a civil penalty on certain public auctions.

HB1032 – An Act to revise the authority of the Board of Education Standards to promulgate rules regarding certification.

HB1033 – An Act to provide for the prevention of aquatic invasive species contamination in public waters and to declare an emergency.

HB1039 – An Act to revise the rule-making authority of the Human Resources Commissioner regarding the drug screening program for certain state employees.

HB1051 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding public access to voter registration data.

HB1058 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding water development districts.

HB1084 – An Act to increase the maximum allowable height of certain vehicles carrying baled feed and to declare an emergency.

SB9 – An Act to repeal the Department of Labor and Regulation’s retirement plan and to transfer plan members and funds to the South Dakota Retirement System.

SB31 – An Act to revise and repeal certain provisions relating to the South Dakota Retirement System.

SB32 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the administration of certain family and surviving spouse benefits of the South Dakota Retirement System.

SB34 – An Act to establish a qualified benefit preservation arrangement for eligible members of the South Dakota Retirement System.

SB50 – An Act to revise certain provisions regarding the practice of a certified registered nurse anesthetist.

