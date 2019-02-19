Noem Signs Six Bills Into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem signed the following pieces of legislation today:
- HB1010 – An act to recodify, to make certain form and style changes, to clarify, and to repeal certain provisions related to the South Dakota Retirement System
- HB1027 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding vote centers and precinct workers
- HB1064 – An act to authorize temporary appointments to the State Government Accountability Board
- HB1098 – An act to revise provisions regarding publication of official ballots in a legal newspaper
- HB1121 – An act to repeal certain provisions regarding health inspections of food service establishments
- SB22 – An act to place certain substances on the controlled substances schedule and to declare an emergency
###