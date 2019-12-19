Noem Statement on House Passage of USMCA



PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“The USMCA is chock-full of wins for South Dakota, and I’m thrilled that the House finally passed the agreement. Ninety-five percent of the world’s consumers live outside our borders, and this agreement sets a framework where farmers and ranchers can thrive.

Through the USMCA, Canada’s unfair milk pricing will be eliminated so South Dakota dairy farmers gain more export opportunities. Poultry producers will have new access for chicken and egg exports and expanded access for turkey exports. Small businesses will benefit from new rules that make it easier to tap into foreign markets and participate in cross-border trade. There are big wins for the auto industry and new standards to improve wages and labor conditions.

I was proud to help negotiate this agreement when I served in Congress, and I’m grateful for the strong support it has received from Representative Johnson, Senator Thune, and Senator Rounds. South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers produce the world’s best products, and this agreement will allow those goods to be sold in a marketplace that is fair, open, and competitive.”

