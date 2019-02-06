Noem Statement on President Trump’s State of the Union Address

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after President Trump’s State of the Union address:

“Tonight, President Trump outlined a vision of bipartisanship, optimism, and hope for our United States. As he said, ‘the state of our union is great.’ I agree. In the last two years, the American economy has grown, families have become stronger, and businesses have invested more dollars into their communities. I’m proud of the work the president and I accomplished together to reduce taxes for middle class families, eliminate cumbersome regulations, and secure a critical safety net for South Dakota farmers and ranchers.

Yet there is much to accomplish. South Dakota families are combating a deadly meth epidemic because of our nation’s failure to secure the southern border. President Trump and Congress must work together to secure our border.

I will also continue working with the president to create level trading fields for South Dakota producers. Over the last two years, I have repeatedly met with President Trump to build an understanding of the difficult situation producers are in as a result of poorly negotiated trade deals. It’s imperative we create trade agreements that treat South Dakota agricultural goods more fairly, expand market access, and are ultimately beneficial for producers in our state.”

###

