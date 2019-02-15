Noem Streamlines Education Processes for Military Families, Signs Additional Legislation into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem yesterday signed legislation to streamline school enrollment processes for military families relocating to a new school district.

“The men and women of our military serve sacrificially, but they don’t do it alone. Their families serve beside them,” said Noem. “Too often, military kids unintentionally bear the brunt of a military transfer. I’m proud to sign this bill that streamlines and simplifies the process of transferring schools for children of military personnel, further ensuring their education remains on track.”

HB1044 will allow an active military parent to enroll their child in school while pending transfer and prior to establishing residency in the district – providing for a smoother relocation.

Noem approved the following pieces of legislation:

HB1008 – An act to revise certain provisions regarding the required notice for biennial state political party conventions

