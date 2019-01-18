Noem Taps Pierre Attorney for Deputy General Counsel

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced that Katie Hruska will join her staff as deputy general counsel.

“Katie has proven herself as a committed advocate who works hard to deliver results for people from all walks of life,” said Noem. “I’m grateful for Katie’s people-first work ethic, and I look forward to working with her to create a stronger South Dakota for the next generation.”

“Governor Noem has bold ideas for the future of our state, and I’m thrilled to be part of her team,” said Hruska. “I’m thankful for this opportunity to serve South Dakota.”

Hruska currently serves as an attorney with May, Adam, Gerdes & Thompson LLP where she practices administrative and regulatory law, employment law, family law, and civil litigation. Previously, she worked as a law clerk in the sixth judicial circuit and has licensure with the Supreme Courts of South Dakota and Minnesota, the District Court of South Dakota, and the United States Supreme Court.

Hruska is a graduate of the University of South Dakota and now resides in Pierre with her husband.

