Noem to Appoint Hughes County Sheriff to Cabinet Seat
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor-elect Kristi Noem today announced that Sheriff Michael Leidholt will join her administration as Secretary of the Department of Corrections.
“It’s essential we create an environment in which both families and growing businesses can feel safe to call South Dakota home,” said Noem. “I’m thrilled to work with Sheriff Leidholt to expand correctional options in our state, keep victims at the center of our criminal justice system, and reduce the likelihood of repeat offenders. Together, we’ll work to create a stronger, safer South Dakota.”
“I’m honored to serve with Governor-elect Noem as we tackle problems within our correctional operations,” said Leidholt. “We must improve our systems to prevent crime and strengthen parole, re-entry, and rehabilitation programs while respecting every taxpayer dollar. I’m grateful for this opportunity to continue serving the people of South Dakota.”
Leidholt has served in law enforcement since 1975, and is currently the Hughes County Sheriff – a post he has held for 24 years. Throughout his career, Leidholt has pioneered efforts to bring the D.A.R.E. program to South Dakota and has led the state in bringing awareness to challenges facing Indian Country and mental health across the state.
Solid pick….definitely an improvement on current administration’s secretary.
education, corrections, ….what is left to pick?
Social Services, Human Services, and a permanent BIT secretary
Not a single west river person on the Noem team. Am I incorrect?
Rhoden.
This is just an OK pick for Corrections. I’ve been impressed with most of the other picks so far.
Even the Tribal Relations Secretary is from East River!
you know there are tribes in the east, right?
You know the majority of Tribal members are west of the river, right?
that illogic defeats the whole attack thread argument about appointing anyone from West river since they are a minority of the state–boy you showed me
I was thinking the same thing. Other than the Lt Gov, I believe you’re right. West River was responsible for giving Ms. Noem the votes to beat Ms. Herseth in that tight race. I remember her even thanking us for that. I guess she has forgotten. There are plenty of very able people on this side of the state who would do a great job for her.
feel free to name some and help her out if you are so smart
and gotta love east v west..instead of just picking the best people wherever they are from in our state
Stan Adelstein ?
How do you not know that some West River folks were asked and declined?
Picking a Sheriff is a smart move for a number of reasons. It gives her a tie to a group that strongly supported Jackley. It is a group that strongly supported Ravnsborg and should be a good tie to the new AG and a strong start for them working together also. Liedholt is also very competent and well respected among law enforcement.
Good pick.
I agree with Larry’s smart comments. Moreover, Kristi is 100% correct that we must “keep victims at the center of our criminal justice system, and reduce the likelihood of repeat offenders.” I’m convinced her administration will do everything possible to create a stronger, safer South Dakota.
Great fo building Hughes county support.
They don’t but they enjoy talking out of their behinds
I just don’t like the cronyism that Pierre creates. Would like to see new secretaries who have no political connections to Pierre.. But I am sure it is hard to give up a good job to go to Pierre unless you’ve been or are a part of the Pierre culture. How many in the cabinet are from the Pierre political scene?
I know. Hospitals should hire CEO’s who have no hospital experience. We need our Chiefs of Police to have no law enforcement experience. Our Army generals shouldn’t be career military. It is all cronyism.
Yet you supported an AG candidate with no criminal trial experience. Good grief Troy your bootlicking knows no bounds.
Let me be clear: having criminal trail experience is not a required skill of being an AG. Only the ability to hire and manage one.
By the way, i sign my name to my posts and openly even criticize my close friends. I say to people’s face what I say behind their back. Unlike cowards who hide as a coward as they can’t stand direct attecks.
Super smart pick by Kristi. Mike has instant credibility with law-enforcement across the state and very valuable & relevant experience to do well in this role. SD Parole policy needs a major overhaul and this is an immediate upgrade in this key cabinet position to get that done. Bravo!
Hate to be the Debby Downer- but the DARE program doesn’t work. On average- South Dakota’s children have their first drink or drug by the 4th grade according to CDC statistics.
So bragging that he uses a faulty program… isn’t really all that great…
The DARE program is only used because it’s cheap, commonly understood, and there’s grant money already established.