Noem to Deliver Budget Address Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem will deliver her 2019 Budget Address to a joint legislature on Wednesday, January 23 at 1pm CT in the state House Chamber.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting will broadcast the speech live on SDPB1 TV, SDPB Radio, SDPB.org/live and the SD.net app, and re-air the address on SDPB1 TV at 10pm CT and be archived online at watch.sdpb.org and the PBS Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV apps.

###

Like this: Like Loading...