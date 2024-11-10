I love being Governor of South Dakota, and President Trump knows that I’ll help him however I can. pic.twitter.com/snMprlo3Ba
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 9, 2024
One thought on “Noem to Dept of Interior? Governor addresses possibility on News Nation.”
That crazy Larry Kurtz guy that is posting on everyone’s FB pages would fully support Governor Kristi Noem being the new Interior Secretary under the Trump administration.
The irony!