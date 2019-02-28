Noem to Permanently Display Tribal Flags in the Capitol Rotunda

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced her plan to permanently display the flags of South Dakota’s nine tribal nations in the State Capitol rotunda.

“South Dakota has a unique opportunity for a new beginning between the state and tribal governments. Bringing tribal flags to the rotunda is a sign that we are unified and working together to create policies for the next generation,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I want our rotunda to be a place that represents the culture of South Dakota, and we can’t do that without the symbols of all nine tribes. May this be a sign to all that South Dakota is united, that we have common ground, and that we truly embrace the meaning of the word Dakota. We are allies.”

“Displaying each of the nine South Dakota tribal flags in the Capitol rotunda is a great step in strengthening State-Tribal relationships,” said Secretary of Tribal Relations David Flute. “The Department of Tribal Relations looks forward to coordinating with the Governor’s office and tribal leaders to set a time and date to hold a formal flag display ceremony.”

The announcement took place during State-Tribal Relations Day in the Capitol. This year’s events are a collaboration between the South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations and the South Dakota Department of Education to emphasize “Culture in the Classroom,” an effort to cultivate traditional knowledge in education.

###

Like this: Like Loading...