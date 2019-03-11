Noem Vetoes Industrial Hemp Legislation
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today vetoed HB1191 and sent the following message to the South Dakota House of Representatives:
Dear Mr. Speaker and Members of the House of Representatives,
I respectfully return to you House Bill 1191, with my VETO. House Bill 1191 is an Act to legalize the growth, production, and processing of industrial hemp and derivative products in the state.
South Dakota must stand as an example for the rest of the country, not simply go along with others. Our focus must be on leading for South Dakota’s next generation. Our state is not yet ready for industrial hemp.
Foremost among the many defects of this bill are the challenges it creates for law enforcement. HB 1191 complicates law enforcement searches and provides a ready-made defense for those breaking our drug laws. This poorly drafted bill changes the definition of marijuana with little regard for the implications elsewhere in our Code. It would create uncertainty for prosecution under our ingestion statute because the source of THC is placed in doubt when industrial hemp products that contain small amounts of THC, such as cannabidiol or CBD, are legalized. As Governor, I will not leave it to our courts to interpret how this bill impacts our prohibition on the active ingredient in marijuana, and I do not believe the Legislature intended to complicate enforcement of our ingestion statute in this way.
Although proponents claim hemp has a wide variety of uses, the legislative debate makes it clear that this bill is less about helping farmers and more about commercial interest in one product: CBD. No other type of hemp producer or processor retained paid lobbyists this Session. HB 1191 rejected critical parts of the amendment my Administration discussed with the bill’s sponsors. It would instead allow the immediate, widespread production and use of CBD, as well as other hemp derivatives, even though the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has yet to approve them as safe for therapeutic use or for interstate commerce. In fact, the FDA has not yet begun its regulatory process on hemp derivatives, including CBD. South Dakota should be guided by the FDA on these issues, not special interests.
As I first stated many weeks ago, HB 1191 is premature. There is no urgent problem requiring an immediate solution this session. Until the U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) issues its own rules, the regular growth and interstate transport of hemp cannot begin. No industrial hemp will cross into South Dakota without those rules, which USDA has announced it will not issue until late 2019. We have no way of knowing today what those rules will require. What limited structure HB 1191 does create to regulate industrial hemp in our state could very well be in conflict.
Finally, I am concerned that this bill supports a national effort to legalize marijuana for recreational use. I do not doubt the motives of this bill’s legislative champions. However, an overwhelming number of contacts I have received in favor of this bill come from pro-marijuana activists. There is no question in my mind that normalizing hemp, like legalizing medical marijuana, is part of a larger strategy to undermine enforcement of the drug laws and make legalized marijuana inevitable.
This issue was never ripe for discussion during this legislative session, and our state government’s efforts and resources should be focused elsewhere until the federal government’s approach on this issue is clear.
For these reasons, I oppose this bill and ask that you sustain my veto.
Respectfully submitted,
Kristi Noem
Governor
I put a lot of thought into who I voted for in our last gubernatorial election. It ended up not being Mrs. Noem. Not because I was overly excited about the democratic option, but because I was concerned about Noems reputation her last stint in Pierre. Today, and over the last few months, I have been more and more certain I made the right choice.
Is the Governor pulling an early APRIL FOOLS joke on the citizens and and farmers of SD?
I doubt there is much if any farmer desire to plant Hemp that has little to no market, very limited feed residue usage, and no crop insurance support.
Wow. I really want to break this down line by line to dispute all the lies but alas I don’t have the time. The Senate should override this just on the audacity of her bullheadedness and the other kind of bull. I mean, come on. None of this an issue in any other states. Are our law enforcement so inept that they can’t tell the difference? Nah. I don’t believe any of these are the real reasons. She’s having her strings pulled and spouting off some of that aforementioned bull.
Why would law enforcement waste their time and taxpayers money checking hemp fields? That is so ridiculous.
grudznick is concerned about people hiding the demon weed in these fields of hemp, and about the health of those people who would put forth and vote to keep abominations like the heinous measure initiated as #22, for these are the sort of people who will smoke sisal rope.
Part of the bill was that state officials could come and inspect the fields at any time. Hemp and marijuana are extremely easy to tell apart. Could people attempt to grow marijuana in a hemp field, yes. But if they would get caught, they’d likely never get another license to grow it again, and they’d have a slough of criminal charges coming their way. Someone would have a much better chance of hiding a marijuana plant in the middle of a corn field. Better get rid of corn too.
The Governor’s veto is going to go up in smoke with an override from the Legislature.
If you knew anything about growing weed, you would understand that no one in their right mind is going to grow pot amongst hemp. It would be easier to grow in a field of corn and you would actually end up with a decent product in the end. Grudz, you are just spreading more lies. Reefer Madness is alive and well in SD.
CBD oils have no regulation and that has been a problem. Lots of bad actors out there. Our neighbor to the east just killed the demon weed for 2019.
The CBD oils that help many people with pain and kids with seizures? What has been the “problem”?—-
The Governor’s veto message makes sense in many ways. I would imagine if you’re high, you’d miss it, but she’s right. I hope the Senate agrees with her. The House… well, that’s pretty much a lost cause, as it has been all session.
How is she right?
Explain what you are talking about…
“…until the federal government’s approach on this issue is clear.”
These words should never come from a Republican or South Dakotan
I can buy half this crap on the shelf at Wal-Mart. Kristi and the legislature needed to come together rather than sparring over such a stupid waste of time issue.
62 house members supported it. For goodness sake. Work together.
So ND has been growing since 2014 and it costs them 1/10th of what they claim it will cost us to regulate. ND law enforcement has not had an issue with it either. She is spouting lies to appease big pharma so our citizens have to pay for prescription cbd’s that cost $30k+ per year or you take opioids and steroids which just makes the opioid issue worse. SD shows the rest of the country how we are behind the rest of the modern US who have seen how CBD’s work great to reduce pains and seizures in children. This anti-science administration is bought and paid for.
Cannabis Sativa is both hemp and marijuana. It’s the species. . Cannabis Ruderalis is hemp. Cannabis Indica is the good stuff. Ruderalis and Indica are varieties of Cannabis Sativa.
But the bill, as far as I could tell, only references Sativa. Which makes me think it’s not ready for prime time. Why didn’t they specify Ruderalis?
