Noncitizens Removed from South Dakota Voter Roll

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, 273 noncitizens are being removed from the South Dakota voter roll. The removal is being executed by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office (SOS). This discovery was part of a review to ensure the integrity of South Dakota’s elections and safeguard against improper voter registration.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) discovered the need for this correction and worked with the South Dakota Bureau of Information and Telecommunications to implement a fix and ensure election integrity.

“Ensuring the integrity of our elections is our highest priority,” said South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson. “We are proud of the thorough work done to safeguard South Dakota’s voter rolls. We worked closely with DPS to resolve this issue, and we’re constantly working to make sure that only eligible citizens are participating in our elections.”

There are 682,031 total registered voters in South Dakota, and 617,396 are considered active voters by the SOS.

