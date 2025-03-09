North Dakota columnist notes how 8.9 billion dollar pipeline project is being derailed by SD, GEVO plant may be moving

There was a column published yesterday in Inforum papers in North Dakota by Scott Hennen, who notes how South Dakota is tarnishing it’s reputation as a place where people want to do business when the state changes the rules after someone has a project in process by the rules that had been set:

South Dakota once gained a reputation as one of the most business-friendly states in the U.S. due to your pro-business policies and low taxes.

and..

But that great reputation is all being threatened by a group of misguided Republicans who have been duped by big-money lawyers and extreme environmental groups. They have taken over your legislature and your state party. They are standing in the way of President Trump’s “America First” energy agenda, which relies on infrastructure.

Gov. Larry Rhoden shared great wisdom when he warned legislators against changing the rules in the middle of the game. His plea to keep South Dakota open for business is being disregarded.

and..

A national energy company, GEVO, has invested $200 million already in a planned $1.63 billion plant in Lake Preston, S.D. Because of your toxic political environment, founder Dr. Patrick Gruber told me he may have to move the plant. “I have to go convince people from Wall Street to invest in South Dakota. How can I do that in a place that changes the rules of the game after we’ve started and spent money?”