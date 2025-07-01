Northern Plains News: Chemtrails Conspiracy Movement Streams into S.D. Republican Politics

Chemtrails Conspiracy Movement Streams into S.D. Republican Politics

Scientists say they are contrails not chemtrails

By Todd Epp, Northern Plains News

A growing movement centered on “chemtrails” conspiracy theories has found its way into South Dakota Republican politics, with some state lawmakers actively supporting efforts to ban alleged chemical spraying from aircraft.

Pledge Circulates Among Lawmakers

On April 4, 2025, State Representative Logan Manhart of Aberdeen shared a “Ban Chemtrails” pledge on his Facebook page that commits signatories to three specific actions:

1. Advocate for and support a statewide ban on the use of chemtrails in South Dakota. 2. Support legislation that authorizes the National Guard to take military action against aircraft engaged in the dispersal of chemtrails. 3. Sponsor or co-sponsor legislation to enforce this ban and ensure it remains strong, without dilution or compromise.

“Originally posted on April 4, 2025, the pledge reads: ‘By signing this pledge, I commit to protecting the health, environment, and sovereignty of South Dakota,” states the document posted on Manhart’s Facebook page on April 4, 2025.

Representative Dylan Jordan of Clear Lake has also signed the pledge, commenting in April 2025 “Yes!” on Manhart’s Facebook post, according to screenshots of the Facebook exchange.

Facebook Group Pushes for Action

The Facebook group “South Dakotans Against Chem Trails,” which has 327 members, is at the forefront of this movement. The group describes itself as being for those “committed to advocating for legislation that would obligate the National Guard to shoot down these poison pushing planes dispersing chem trails,” according to the group’s Facebook page as of April 2025.

Political Tensions Emerge

The movement has already created friction in South Dakota politics. According to a post in the Facebook group by Lori Jacobson Welch on April 3, 2025, “SD speaker Jon Hansen refused to, not only sign a pledge to ban chemtrails in SD, but refused to discuss the issue.”

This approach has caused some division even within the group. One member, Vanessa Namken, expressed concern about tactics, writing in a Facebook comment: “If ambushing a guest speaker at an event hosted for him is a tactic, and then bashing them on social media, then maybe this is not a group I want to be a part of.”

Scientific Consensus vs. Conspiracy Claims

Scientists have repeatedly debunked chemtrail theories, explaining that condensation trails from aircraft consist of water vapor that freezes at high altitudes, not chemical agents. A 2016 survey of 77 atmospheric scientists found that 76 out of 77 (98.7%) reported not having encountered evidence of a secret large-scale atmospheric program, and that the data cited as evidence could be explained by other factors, such as typical contrail formation.

However, group members remain convinced. Jeffrey Lerud wrote in the Facebook group: “This is not a ‘brain’ thing. I live in a place where chemtrails disrupt weather. I have personally seen jets flying in formation releasing an exhaust that hung in the air and seemed to draw moisture.”

Understanding Contrails Not Chemtrails

Contrails, or condensation trails, are cloud-like formations that appear behind aircraft flying at high altitudes. They form when hot exhaust gases from jet engines mix with cold, humid air in the upper atmosphere, causing water vapor to condense and freeze into tiny ice crystals.

The persistence of contrails depends on atmospheric humidity. In dry air, contrails dissipate quickly. In humid conditions, they can remain longer and spread out, resembling natural cirrus clouds. This variation in persistence and appearance has led some observers to believe in chemtrail activity, despite scientific explanations.

According to the American Chemical Society, contrails can be categorized into three types:

1. Short-lived contrails that disappear within minutes due to low humidity 2. Persistent contrails that linger for hours 3. Persistent spreading contrails that can contribute to artificial cloud cover

Regional Context

The chemtrails conspiracy movement has gained traction in several states surrounding South Dakota. In February 2025, Republican lawmakers in Iowa advanced House File 482, which would prohibit chemical emissions for weather modification purposes. Nearly two dozen Republicans in the Iowa House co-sponsored the bill, according to legislative records.

Tennessee had already enacted House Bill 2063 and Senate Bill 2691 in early 2024, which addressed the release of airborne chemicals. The Republican-sponsored bill passed along party lines and broadly prohibits “affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight,” according to the text of the legislation.

Internal Republican Rift?

The Dakota War College, a mainstream Republican political blog, broke the story about South Dakota legislators’ involvement in the chemtrails movement on April 1, 2025. The blog specifically noted that “unfortunately, it’s not an April Fools’ joke.” There has been a vigorous back-and-forth among Pat Powers, the editor of DWC, and more conservative Republicans.

What’s Next?

This regional spread of chemtrail conspiracy legislation represents a growing trend of emerging theories influencing mainstream Republican politics across the Plains states. According to a 2011 international survey, nearly 17 percent of respondents said they believed the existence of a secret large-scale atmospheric spraying program to be true or partly true.

As this debate unfolds, it underscores the challenges facing policymakers and voters in an era of widespread misinformation and political polarization. The coming months may reveal whether this movement gains further traction or faces pushback from within the Republican party and the broader electorate.

