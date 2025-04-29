Northern Plains News: Rounds Pushes UFO and Alien Tech Disclosure Bill; Timeline for Senate Action Remains Unclear

Rounds Pushes UFO and Alien Tech Disclosure Bill; Timeline for Senate Action Remains Unclear

Proposed law would mandate registration of alleged extraterrestrial technology and materials, as lawmakers acknowledge public skepticism

By Todd Epp, Northern Plains News

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) — Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., is leading a bipartisan effort to strengthen disclosure requirements related to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), including possible extraterrestrial technology and biological material.

The Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Registration Act, or UAP Registration Act, has not yet been introduced. If enacted, it would build on prior legislation by requiring government agencies, defense contractors, and private companies to register any technology or biological material believed to be of non-human origin, according to the draft bill and legislative analyses.

Lawmakers supporting the UAP Registration Act have acknowledged the extraordinary nature of the issue. In public comments and press statements, Rounds and others have said that public skepticism is understandable but argue that a credible, regulated process is necessary, given allegations from military and intelligence whistleblowers. According to DefenseScoop, Rounds emphasized this point during a November 2024 forum hosted by the UAP Disclosure Fund.

Why the UAP Bill Matters for South Dakota

South Dakota is home to Ellsworth Air Force Base, defense contractors, and university researchers who handle sensitive technologies. If the act becomes law, any group or individual in the state possessing material linked to UAPs would be subject to new federal reporting requirements.

Compliance would mean registering material with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO. Non-compliance could lead to penalties, loss of federal contracts, or criminal charges.

How the UAP Registration Act Would Work

The bill would mandate that any technology, device, or biological material suspected of being of non-human intelligence origin be reported to AARO. A public list would include the entity’s name, a basic description, and the acquisition date unless national security considerations prevent disclosure.

AARO and designated congressional committees would have inspection authority. Under the draft, the federal government could seize unregistered items. This framework mirrors the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act provisions that authorized eminent domain claims over recovered UAP materials.

A Similar but Different “Alien” Bill is Pending in the House

Representative Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., introduced the UAP Transparency Act (H.R. 1187) in February 2025. This bill mandates the declassification and public release of all documents related to UAPs within 270 days of enactment.

The House measure focuses on declassifying and publicly releasing all federal documents related to UAPs within 270 days of enactment. It also requires quarterly progress reports to Congress on the declassification process. The bill primarily aims to ensure public access to historical and ongoing UAP-related records.

In summary, the Burchett measure is not as extensive as the Rounds measure in reporting, coordinating, and overseeing technology of “non-human” origin.

Rounds’ Public Statements and Legislative History

Rounds has publicly supported improving UAP transparency. At a July 2023 press conference, Rounds said, “Our goal is to assure credibility with regard to any investigation or record keeping of materials associated with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). Relevant documents related to this issue should be preserved,” according to a Senate news release.

At the November 2024 forum, Rounds said, “The U.S. government has not been transparent enough about what it knows. UAP transparency is a marathon.” He emphasized bipartisan collaboration and the need for independent oversight of UAP-related records.

How the Bill Differs from Previous Efforts

The UAP Registration Act differs from earlier efforts, such as the UAP Disclosure Act, which emphasized government record declassification but did not fully regulate private-sector holdings. Critics, including attorney and former Marine Corps intelligence analyst Sean Munger, argue that private possession loopholes could delay disclosure.

In an April 2025 editorial in The Debrief, Munger wrote, “The time for speculation is over. If there is already an unregulated UAP industry, as whistleblowers and insiders claim, Congress must act. The UAP Registration Act provides the tools to do so responsibly.”

Timeline for Senate Consideration Remains Unclear

The UAP Registration Act is pending formal introduction. As of April 27, 2025, the Senate’s tentative legislative calendar does not list it for floor action. Lawmakers expect the bill to undergo committee review first, but no hearings have been scheduled.

What’s Next for South Dakota and the Nation

If the UAP Registration Act passes, South Dakota’s defense, research, and technology sectors may face new reporting and compliance obligations.

Rounds and other lawmakers argue that the public has a right to know whether the government or private entities possess evidence of non-human intelligence, and that regulation must be clear and enforceable.

