From KELO:
As of 11:00 p.m., Minnehaha County remains at less than 5% of votes reported, with just 5,907 ballots tallied four hours after polls closed.
Has Leah Anderson called out for Rick Weible and his finger counters yet? (Where’s Bob Litz when we need him?)
Just remember this two years from now when Leah is trying to run for Secretary of State.
3 thoughts on “Not looking good for Minnehaha ballot counting”
She would be terrible for South Dakota. She’s already an embarrassment for one county, don’t let her be a trainwreck for the entire state.
The most poignant confirmation of my poly-sci hypotheses stemmed from the SOS refusing to clean the SD voter roles. Extremely enlightening and affected the results of G and 29 (check the ratios on these two items .. they were lock-step).
Regarding primary changes .. is this going to be rough for SD GOP incumbents?