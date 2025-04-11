Notes from the Brown County Lincoln Day Dinner

The word is there was NO announcement from Jason Williams last night at the Brown County Lincoln Day Dinner, despite the event promotion claiming there would be “a statewide candidate announcement” by the Brown County GOP.

Deputy Treasurer Williams was set to announce he is running for State Treasurer, but apparently his family was unable to make it, so he passed on pulling the trigger. Which… we’re not running with a lot of GOP dinners, so not sure when he’s planning on doing this. Constitutional offices are the only office where it’s potentially worth going to these events.

Anyone else? It’s not as if anyone’s going to change how they vote based on a Lincoln Day dinner.

Senator Tom Pischke was in attendance expressing pointed regrets to former Brown County Chair Katie Washnok who is on vacation in Mexico. But he might need to go to the clinic for the burn he received:

And apparently, Rep. Logan Manhart kept up with his High School Band instrument sufficiently to whip it out for the GOP Dinner:

And good for him for having an interest in the arts. Now, if someone would explain to Rep. Manhart that school vouchers divert funding away from public schools, potentially reducing resources available for extracurricular activities like band programs.