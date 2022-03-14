Now, this is funny. Lora Hubbel explains it all, as she proclaims herself a member of Dave Roetman group.

In case you’ve forgotten, there’s an independent candidate running for Governor. At least until April 26th, when she doesn’t have enough signatures to be on the ballot. But we can derive amusement from her until this point.

So the indy running for Governor is the ever amusing Lora Hubbel, and she has a new campaign video posted on Rumble. Predictably, it’s full of her crackpot conspiracies …and of course, she has all the evidence… but the opener had me laughing out loud:

“I belong to a couple of groups in Sioux Falls. One is Unmask the Truth, which I’m on the board of. And another one is Patriot Ripple Effect….”

Lora is a member of Patriot Ripple Effect? Of course she is.

And why is that funny?

Now, I know Lora hates me, probably because I’ve been pointing out her bad, her brain eating nanobots, and absolutely bat-guano nuttiness for years.

But as much as she hates me, she also has it out pretty strongly for former Minnehaha GOP Chair Dave Roetman:

Now Dave Roetman hasn’t been what you’d consider a GOP insider for quite a while, as he’s spending his time trying to take out the elected officials he and his new group don’t think are conservative enough.

The name of his new outfit that he’s one of the organizers of? The Patriot Ripple Effect.

Literally, Lora Hubbel is out there telling everyone that she’s joined the Dave Roetman club as she runs to be the crackpot candidate for Governor.

At least it’s good for a laugh.