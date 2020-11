NRSC Congratulates Rounds on South Dakota Senate Victory

Washington, D.C. – National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) released the following statement congratulating incumbent Senator Mike Rounds on his victory in South Dakota:

“Congratulations to Senator Mike Rounds for a well-earned victory. Mike is a true conservative who always puts the needs of South Dakota families first, and I’m glad to see voters recognized that commitment tonight.”